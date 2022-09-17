THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, child sex offences, fraud and breaching a restraining order.

We look at their cases.

Oakley Nunes

Oakley Nunes from a notorious crime family has been caged for drug dealing.

The 20-year-old was caught with crack cocaine and more than £1,000 cash.

Nunes, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, sent to a young offender institution for 32 months.

Jody Oliver

Conman Jody Oliver posed as a cruise ship captain to sell phoney luxury holidays to friends and family.

The 44-year-old duped his victims out of £320,000 by offering them knockdown prices for non-existent trips.

Oliver, from Newport, was jailed for six years.

Declan Hatton

A paedophile "groomed a 12-year-old schoolgirl” he met online after pretending he was a teenage gardener.

But Declan Hatton, 30, from Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was actually setting himself him after he was caught in an undercover police sting.

He was jailed for three years and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Joe Brown

A drug dealer tried to escape the police by running across a busy dual carriageway before being caught after he was rugby tackled by officers.

Joe Brown, 26, from Newport, was brought to the ground in the city centre while trying to flee arrest.

He was jailed for 40 months.

Jake Fry

Druge dealer Jake Fry was caught red-handed after police found 1kg of cannabis and £1,000 when they raided his home.

The 29-year-old, of Rowan Tree Close, Ebbw Vale, was locked up for 18 months by Judge Michael Fitton QC.

Andre Soroko

Andre Soroko was jailed for harassment after breaching a restraining order by contacting his ex-wife and calling her a “rat” and a “slag”.

The 36-year-old had to abide by the restraining order which was imposed after he had attacked her with a baseball bat.

Soroko, of Bargoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for 36 weeks.