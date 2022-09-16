A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TEGAN POWELL, 24, of Clos Bury Capel, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to drug driving with ketamine in the blood on Avenue Road on May 7.

ASHLEY ATWOOD, 20, of Bryn Awel, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge after admitting possession of cannabis on April 25.

MICHAEL FOX, 37, of Bevan Avenue, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A465 between Rhymney and Merthyr Tydfil on March 16.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

DAVID WATKINS, 38, of Heol Aneurin Bevan, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Havard’s Row on March 24.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge

WAYNE CHARLES, 38, of Millbrook Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on New Road, Argoed, on March 26.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

RICHARD MCDONALD, 35, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drug driving with ketamine in his blood on the A465 Abergavenny on April 9.

He must complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

KEVIN HAWKINS, 55, of Norway Close, Leigh Sinton, Malvern, Worcestershire, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted public disorder in Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, on March 27.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

MARIAN KONCZI, 40, of Oak Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months and fined £350 after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance on Stafford Road on August 23.

MOHAMMED KHAN, 68, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mountjoy Street on August 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points