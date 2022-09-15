HALIFAX is among a number of banks seemingly experiencing technical issues this morning.

Customers of the high street bank are reporting outages with services for mobile and online banking.

Reports began appearing for a number of banks including Lloyds, TSB and Mastercard, with Halifax also affected.

Customers have been reporting problem to DownDetector, a website used to report online outages, which is showing a sharp rise of issues affecting large UK banks.

Halifax app not working?





According to DownDetector, problems started around 6am and a rise in issues has continued throughout the morning.

Of the problems reported, 47% are linked to mobile banking, 36% relate to online banking while 17% of issues reported are linked to credit cards.

Halifax issues update on problems

A tweet from Halifax read: “We know some of our customers are having problems accessing Credit Card details at the moment. We're sorry for this and working to have it back to normal soon.”