CORONATION Street fans will see a legend of the soap ‘return’ in emotional scenes set to air next week.

Legend of the cobbles, Hayley Cropper, will ‘return’ to the long-running ITV soap through her iconic red coat.

Julie Hesmondhalgh portrayed Hayley between 1998 and 2014, the first transgender character in a British soap, with Julie winning a number of awards for her work on the show.

Roy Cropper and fans of the show said an emotional goodbye to Hayley eight years ago and emotions are sure to come flooding back for Roy when he is seemingly seperated from his late wife’s favourite coat.

Scenes next week will show Bernie persuade Roy’s niece to let her clean out Roy’s flat for his birthday. Bernie then throws Hayley’s red anorak in a pile for the charity shop not realising her mistake until later.

Roy is completely unaware as Evelyn hand him a toy train from a charity shop, one he realises as his own. She then rushes to the charity shop realising the coat must have been sent to the same one.

She then rips the coat from a shopper to return the Hayley's coat to Roy.