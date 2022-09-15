QUEEN Elizabeth II is lying in state at the Palace of Westminster ahead of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Mourners have been queuing from Southwark Park to pay tribute to the late queen before public viewing opens at 5pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects at her coffin 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday.

There are strict rules on bags in place and those wishing to visit Westminster Hall are urged to plan ahead.

Here is a list of the banned items you should be aware of if you're planning to pay your respects to the late monarch this week.

What you should and should not bring as the Queen lies in state

The latest government advice says that you are only allowed to bring one small bag per person into the Palace of Westminster.

The bag must be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, with one simple opening or zip so that you can move quickly through the security check.

If you have to bring a larger bag, you will need to leave it in the bag drop facility which Stewards will direct you to before you enter the security search point.

The government recommends that you bring food and drinks to consume in the queue, a mobile phone charger, any essential medication and equipment and suitable clothing for all weather conditions.

The Queen's life in pictures

Banned items for visiting the Queen as she lies in state

Any prohibited items will be confiscated and won't be returned with illegal items being handed over to the police:

Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles. Clear water bottles must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster

Food and liquid of any kind. Any food or liquids must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster

Flowers or other tribute items (including candles, soft toys and photographs). These items cannot be taken into or left in the Palace of Westminster. Floral tributes only should be taken to the dedicated floral tribute area in Green Park

Sharp items, including knives, Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers

Personal defence equipment or any object that could be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety, including personal defence sprays

Paint sprays, padlocks, chains, climbing gear, and dangerous or hazardous items

Fireworks, smoke canisters, air-horns, flares, whistles, laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise

Banners, placards, flags, advertising or marketing messages, and other similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance

Coolers, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, and camping equipment

Chairs, folding chairs and other seating equipment, including shooting sticks

Any other items as directed by security staff or police.

Pets or other animals except guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs

For more information, visit the UK Government website.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

What does lying in state mean?





Lying in state refers to the formal occasion when a coffin is placed on view to allow the public to pay their respects before a funeral service.

Lying in state is given to the Sovereign, as Head of State, the current or past Queen Consort and sometimes former Prime Ministers.

The last lying in state was the Queen Mother in 2002. An estimated 200,000 people visited the Queen Mother during this time.

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

What happens during a lying in state?





In the lying in state period, the deceased’s coffin will rest on a raised platform in the middle of Westminster Hall.

Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Members of the public are free to file past the platform and pay their respects.

Details of how public can attend lying-in-state revealed

When is the Queen’s funeral?





It has officially been announced that the Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk confirmed the news on Saturday.

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, a senior palace official said.