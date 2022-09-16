A DRUG dealer caught with 2.62kg of cannabis has been remanded custody.

Craig Watkis, 36, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.

The offence took place last month on August 6, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Jamie Campbell, representing Watkis, asked Judge Michael Fitton KC for a pre-sentence report for his client.

The case was adjourned and the defendant is due to be sentenced on October 13.

Sophie Keegan represented the prosecution.