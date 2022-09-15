USERS of the social media app, TikTok, have reported outrages with other service today.

Reports began appearing on Down Detector at around 10am, with user reports soaring past 6000 in minutes.

Down Detector is a website used to report online outages and has seen all three take a sharp turn upwards as customers report issues.

According to user reports on Down Detector, the majority of issues are with the app.

User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 10:41 AM BST. https://t.co/WQX8DJVICx RT if you're also having problems #tiktokdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) September 15, 2022

Why is the TikTok app crashing?





Users rushed to Twitter to share their annoyances, through memes and complaints, that the popular app was not working.

The majority of reports claim the app is crashing or suddenly closing down, with 90% of Down Detector reports suggesting the app is the issue.

One user wrote: “Me realising my life evolves around TikTok now it’s down #tiktokdown”

Another said: “the way i RAN to twitter to see if tiktok was down for everyone else too”

Tweets suggesting the app is down have raked in thousands of likes, suggesting a widespread issue.

At time of writing, TikTok has not issued confirmed whether there is any outage or issue with the app.

You can keep up to date with the status of the TikTok outage on the Down Detector website.