A SERIES of road closures have been announced in Cardiff ahead of the first visit by King Charles III since the death of the Queen.

The new King and The Queen Consort will visit Cardiff on Friday, September 16, in order to attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral.

Teams of council workers have been busy giving parts of the city a deep clean in preparation for the event, which is expected to attract large crowds of visitors.

Cardiff Council has also advised people visiting the city on the day to plan in advance and travel by public transport if possible.

From 6am until 6pm on Friday, September 16, the following roads will be closed in the city centre:

North Road between Boulevard de Nantes and Kingsway;

Kingsway from North Road to Duke Street;

Duke Street throughout its length;

Castle Street throughout its length;

Wood Street between Westgate Street and St Mary Street;

St Mary Street from Custom House Street to High Street;

High Street throughout its length;

Wood Street;

Westgate Street;

Cowbridge Road East between Westgate Street and Cathedral Road but access will be maintained.

The council also said that further roads could be closed as a contingency if larger crowds develop. These include:

Lloyd George Avenue throughout its length;

Herbert Street between Lloyd George Avenue and Callaghan Square;

Callaghan Square from Dumballs Road to Bute Street;

Full length of St Mary Street until Callaghan Square.

The public are invited to line the route to welcome the royal party as it approaches Cardiff Castle in the afternoon and to wave goodbye as they depart.

The motorcade will drive along St Mary Street en route to the castle.

The opening time for public entry through the castle’s main gate is yet to be decided, but the council is advising people to expect very long queues from early in the day.

Once inside the Castle House, the King and Queen Consort will meet representatives from Royal Patronages and members of the Faith Communities.

The King will also hold a private audience with first minister Mark Drakeford and the Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones.

It is expected that his visit to Wales’ capital city will end with The King and The Queen Consort greeting members of the public in the castle grounds before departing.

The morning service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral.

Further details such as specific times and routes relating to the movement of the Royal Party are currently restricted on security grounds.

Which other roads will be closed in Cardiff for the visit of King Charles III?





Sophia Gardens

From 6am until 6pm on Friday, September 16, the following roads will be closed:

Sophia Close – service users must use the pay and display can park accessed via Cowbridge Road East;

Limetree Avenue – exit for the campsite will be via Dogo Street.

Llandaff (Cathedral)

The following roads are already closed and will not re-open to motor vehicles until Saturday, September 17:

High Street;

Heol Fair;

Cathedral Green.

From 8pm Thursday afternoon until 4pm on Friday afternoon, the following roads will be closed in their entirety:

High Street;

Heol Fair;

Cathedral Green;

Heol-y-Pavin (access maintained);

Bridge Street (access maintained).

If large crowds attend, the following roads will also be closed:

Cardiff Road from the junction with Llantrisant Road to the junction with Western Avenue;

Fairwater Road to the junction with Pwllmelin Road (access maintained).

Cardiff Bay

The following roads are already closed and will not re-open to motor vehicles until Friday afternoon: