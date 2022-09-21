BEN Jeffreys believes Pontypool RFC can finally realise their dream of a return to the Premiership this season, but he won’t complete the journey with the club after announcing that he is to leave at the end of September, writes Andrew Penman.

Jeffreys joined the club in 2012, initially as commercial director before advancing to the role of chief executive officer in 2014.

Under his leadership, Pontypool have been transformed, from facing relegation out of the WRU National Championship to experiencing one of the most successful periods in the club’s 153-year history.

Pooler claimed three successive WRU National Championship titles from 2017 to 2019 – two of which included 100 per cent winning campaigns.

Jeffreys also successfully negotiated a 50-year lease for the club’s historic Pontypool Park ground with Torfaen County Borough Council in 2019, and subsequently oversaw the re-development of The Ray Prosser Stand.

Ben Jeffreys

The 33-year-old has been open about his mental health problems in the past and, speaking in 2017, even claimed that Pontypool had saved his life.

“If it was not for it, I would not be here now,” he said. “It saved me, gave me a small focus, a reason to look to the future and not do something stupid.”

Jeffreys admitted it was a difficult decision to leave but spoke of his pride at what he has achieved during 10 years at the club.

“It has truly been the honour of a lifetime to have had the opportunity to represent Pontypool RFC over the last decade and I’m incredibly proud of everybody who has helped transform the club into a true powerhouse of Welsh club rugby,” he said.

“Pontypool RFC has given me so much and I will forever cherish the many memories and magical moments we have experienced together on this journey. From our progression in the National Cup to the National Championship triumphs and unbeaten campaigns, I couldn’t be prouder of the club I’m leaving behind.

Ben Jeffreys with the snr Team of the Year award presented to Pontypool RFC from Jonathan Davies and Adrian Evans at the South Wales Argus sports awards in Chepstow Racecourse. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“I have given absolutely everything to Pontypool RFC and I’ve always been driven by the desire to take the club back to the Premiership. Whilst that journey will continue without me, the progress the club has made in recent months is palpable and I’m confident that all the components are in place to make this dream finally become a reality this season.

“My decision to leave Pontypool RFC was incredibly difficult, but the time is right to say goodbye to this truly remarkable rugby club. I will always be grateful to all those who supported me over the years, and I wish everyone at the club every success in the future.”

Pontypool club president, Graham Price, said: “Ben came on board at a difficult time and I think it says a lot about his character and determination that he has helped to pull us out and has left the club in a very strong position.

“His contribution has been immense. We are aiming for promotion at the end of the season and Ben has done everything he can to ensure everything is in place to achieve that.

“The club is in a good place at the moment and a lot of that is down to Ben with what he has put in place off the field. It’s going to be difficult to fill his shoes.”