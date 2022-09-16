A NEW exhibition showcasing some of the amazing street art across Newport has been launched.

The Right Here Right Now exhibition at the Barnabas Arts House in New Ruperra Street was organised by city artist Consumersmith, and launched with an event last week, which was attended by more than 200 people.

Consumersmith

Over 200 people turned up to the successful event, the first kind for Newport. Picture: Consumersmith

The artist said: “I wanted to create the event because of the recent surge in street art and public art in Newport.

“I gathered 16 local artists together to produce artwork for the exhibition with the help of Janet Martin at Barnabas to make it happen.

“I want to show the people of Newport that what’s happening right here, right now. It's an important point in the history of art for Newport.

“It’s Newport’s turn now for the people to see what we are all about and there’s no stopping us, as we are making your city a whole lot more colourful.”

Paintings on display at the event were created by local street artists, including Andy O’Rourke, who recently created a stunning mural in Temple Street.

Consumersmith

Some of the stunning artwork on display, seventeen sold in the first hour. Picture: Consumersmith

Due to the popularity of the event, 17 paintings were sold with in the first hour of the launch night.

It was while preparing for the event last week that the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died, so Consumersmith decided to ask street artist Alex Arnel to produce a piece as a tribute.

Consumersmith added: “The painting features the Queen with butterflies flying out of it across the building, it is beautiful and we put at the entrance for people to see on their way in.”

Consumersmith

A beautiful image of Queen Elizabeth II painted in tribute. Picture: Consumersmith

After a successful start to the exhibition, which runs until Thursday, October 29, Consumersmith is planning a new mural focusing on the title of the exhibition for Newport city centre next month.

The location of the artwork will be located between the Natwest bank on the High Street and the new community run art space the place on Bridge Street, if permission is granted.

Consumersmith

The full image looks 3D with the effect of butterflies flying from picture outside Barnabas Arts house. Picture: Consumersmith

He added: “We are still in the design process and have been focussing on getting the exhibition running.

“But its going to be a piece that will focus on the title of the exhibition ‘right here right now and will focus on recent current events.”