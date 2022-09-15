TATA Steel has confirmed the death of one of its workers in Newport this week.
Police and paramedics were called to the firm's Llanwern plant at around 3.50am on Monday, September 14, following reports of a "medical emergency".
A Wales Air Ambulance helicopter was also called in.
There, a 50-year-old man from Cwmbran was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Enquiries into his death are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Tata Steel said: "We are incredibly sad to report that an employee at our Llanwern plant in Newport died on site in the early hours of yesterday morning.
"The health and safety of our employees, contractor partners and visitors has always been, and will remain, our most important priority.
"Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family, friends and workmates at this distressing time."
Gwent Police said officers were liaising with the Health and Safety Executive regarding the man's death.
The case has also been reported to the coroner's office.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here