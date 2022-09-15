MANY medical appointments and services will be postponed in the Cardiff and Vale health board area on Monday, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

The day has been designated a bank holiday, and the health board has followed others in Wales - such as Gwent's Aneurin Bevan area - in making widespread changes to services.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board acknowledged the changes may cause "frustration" but said the move would give staff a chance to pay respects to the monarch, who died last week aged 96.

It means the health board will postpone many pre-arranged appointments and operations.

The majority of urgent operations and procedures will go ahead, including cancer treatments.

"In line with our usual bank holiday procedures, we will be offering an enhanced provision for our emergency and unscheduled care services to allow us to support patients who urgently need care," a statement read.

The health board will contact all patients affected by the changes to make new arrangements.

"If you haven’t heard from us and are unsure whether your appointment is still going ahead, please call the telephone number on your appointment letter," the health board advised.

Similarly, GP surgeries across the Cardiff and Vale will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Vaccination centres at Woodland House and Barry Holm View will remain open, however, and all Covid-19 booster appointments will go ahead as normal.

All scheduled appointments at Velindre Cancer Centre will go ahead as planned on Monday.