TWO armed police officers “feared for their lives” after a man pointed an imitation gun at them and pulled the trigger before turning it on himself.

Simon Barton, 58, from Cwmbran, wasn’t seriously injured after shooting himself in what a judge described as a “tragic” case.

PC Tomos Price and PC Justin Jones were commended by him for the “compassionate, brave and professional” way they dealt with the defendant.

Barton had been drinking and was in a distressed state that day after recently suffering a stroke while scuba diving, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said the two officers were called to the defendant’s home last summer where he was in his back garden with a black handgun.

Barton was threatening to shoot himself and fired at PCs Price and Jones after they had tried to persuade him to drop the weapon.

“The defendant then pointed the gun to his temple and pulled the trigger,” Mr James said.

Barton briefly lost consciousness and was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, for treatment.

The gun was described as a “low power BB gun”.

The defendant, of Caernarvon Crescent, Llanyravon, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The offence took place on June 25, 2021.

Roger Griffiths, representing the defendant, said his client had suffered a stoke while scuba diving a few weeks before.

Lorry driver Barton had feared losing his marriage, job and home.

“His life had taken a nosedive,” Mr Griffiths told the court.

“He thought that day there was nothing to live for.”

His barrister added: “This incident was completely out of character.

“His first 58 years were blameless and he has carried on being a law abiding citizen ever since.

“He spent some time in the Forces, coming out in the early 80s.

“The defendant can’t begin to understand how it was he began to fire his gun at two police officers.

“For one day in his life he let himself down.”

The defendant’s wife was in court to support her husband and he has kept his job after getting his HGV licence back.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Barton: “Before this you had led a blameless life and had not troubled the courts in any way.

“You discharged a firearm at police officers.

“Such behaviour is intolerable and PC Tomos Price and PC Justin Jones must have feared for their lives on that afternoon.”

Judge Jenkins added: “However there is more to this than that – this is an unusual and tragic case.

“Things thankfully seem to be on the mend.”

Barton was jailed for 16 months, suspended for 18 months.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must pay £720 prosecution costs.