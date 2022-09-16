TWO men are currently wanted for alleged offences that occurred within Gwent.

Ravel Luke Gillard, 25, of Strand in Swansea, is wanted for theft.

Gillard allegedly stole approximately £300 worth of makeup from Boots in Newport on April 18, 2022.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued by Newport Magistrates' Court.

Adnan Abbas, 44, of no fixed abode in Cardiff, is accused of a variety of offences.

On June 17, 2021, Abbas allegedly stole various items belonging to Craig Davies from a car in Blaenau Gwent.

The items Abbas is accused of taking includes a pair of sunglasses and loose change.

In total the value of the items is £435.

Abbas pleaded not guilty to the offence and was remanded on unconditional bail to Gwent Magistrates' Court.

However, on May 19, 2022, Abbas allegedly skipped bail and did not surrender himself into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court at the appointed time.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.