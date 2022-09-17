NEWPORT is the fly-tipping capital of Wales, according to new figures, which show the city has seen the biggest rise in illegal dumping in the past year.

While the reported number of fly-tipping incidents has dropped in every other part of Gwent, Newport has seen an 87 per cent increase since last year, with the Welsh Government suggesting “restricted access to household waste recycling centres” was partly behind the rise.

As with many other local authorities in Wales and across the UK, Newport City Council brought in a booking system for its Household Waste Recycling Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to control the number of people on the site at any one time. But, while these restrictions have now been largely lifted, the booking system remains in place in Newport.

Figures released by the Welsh Government on Thursday also show Newport claimed another unfortunate title - with more reports of fly-tipping than any other council area in the past year.

Newport City Council recorded 7,621 fly-tipping reports - significantly more than Caerphilly county borough, which had the second-highest number in Gwent, with 1,980 incidents.

Monmouthshire County Council reported the lowest number of incidents, with 558.

Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent also reported fewer incidents of fly-tipping than the previous year, with 762 and 1,359 respectively.

Newport council told the Argus it had taken "increased action and enforcement" against fly-tippers "which has led to a higher frequency of incidences being reported".

It has hired another team to tackle illegal dumping, and strengthened ties with community groups who help keep the city's streets clean, a council spokesman added.

"The council also committed considerable resources last year into clearing the LG access road (the so-called 'road to nowhere'), which is now being developed as a nature site," he added.

"We have also continued to encourage residents to report fly-tipping to us through our website. Residents can accurately log locations of fly-tipped waste which helps us to remove it faster.

"As a result of our increased efforts, the council has recorded the second highest number of successful prosecutions against fly-tippers in Wales during this period."

What is being fly-tipped, and where?





The majority of Gwent's fly-tipping incidents consisted of household waste. The highest proportion was seen in Newport, where 90 per cent of reported fly-tipping consisted of black bags or other household waste.

The most common location for fly-tipping in Gwent was at the roadside, except in Blaenau Gwent, where fly-tipping was most-commonly reported on footpaths.

Meanwhile, 282 reports of the largest, "significant" fly-tipping were recorded in Gwent, of which 242 happened in Newport.

Expensive business

The new Welsh Government figures also show it remains difficult to catch and punish the culprits.

Of the 12,280 incidents of fly-tipping which were reported in Gwent, in the past year, some 82 fixed-penalty notices were issued, and just 38 court fines.

Caerphilly County Borough Council recorded the highest proportion of enforcement action, with 87 per cent of incident culminating in some form of penalty.

The lowest proportion of enforcement action was taken in Torfaen, where 11.5 per cent of incidents received punishment by the local authority.

The figures also show fly-tipping continues to be costly business for councils.

Gwent's five local authorities have spent almost £550,000 this year to clean up illegally-dumped rubbish, with Newport City Council alone spending £270,000.