A SERIAL drink driver who led police on a high-speed chase through residential streets when he was three times the limit has been jailed.

Amir Khan, 28, racked up his sixth conviction for drink driving when he was caught in Newport on August 29 after attending the Pill Carnival.

The defendant was also banned from driving at the time and subject to a suspended prison sentence for drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Khan was driving a Vauxhall Corsa car just before 10pm when was pursued through Newport in the Stow Hill, Baneswell, Cardiff Road and Pill areas.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said the defendant sped at 47mph in a 20mph zone, 60mph in a 30mph, drove through red lights and down one-way streets the wrong way.

“His driving caused other motorists to swerve out of the way,” he told Cardiff Crown Court.

After he was arrested Khan gave a reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when breathalysed at a police station.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The police chase lasted eight minutes over around four miles.

Khan, of Ruperra Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Scott Bowen, representing the defendant, said: “He accepts that this was an act of extreme stupidity.”

He added: “It wasn’t the worst case of dangerous driving this court has seen.

“The defendant did come to his senses and stop and he was polite and apologetic about his behaviour.”

Judge Paul Hobson told Khan: “This was, as you appreciate I hope, a very bad incident of driving

“You could have killed yourself or others.

The defendant was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for five years and seven months and he must pass an extended driving test.

He will have to pay a surcharge.