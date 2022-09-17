COULD you offer a fur-ever home for this curious and confident cat?

Tiddles is a male grey and white domestic short hair cat born in 2014 who has been with All Creatures Great and Small in December 2019.

He has had very little interest in him, despite being a lovely cat who would make a good companion for the right person who could give him the time and love he needs, while respecting his individuality.

He was living as a stray for more than a year. Tiddles is a curious, confident cat who requires an experienced home. Tiddles can be affectionate but only on his terms and when he is fully trusting of that person.

Once Tiddles knows you, he is very friendly and loves a fuss. He does not mind being stroked but is not keen on being picked up. Tiddles absolutely loves his food – if you take too long opening the pouch, he will hit your hand to tell you to hurry up!

Tiddles requires a quiet home environment. He is not suitable to live with children under the age of 16 or a home with dogs. Tiddles has reacted to other cats in the Cattery but only on a few occasions.

We cannot say for sure whether Tiddles would be able to live with another cat but if the cat within the household was very calm, they could potentially be paired up. This would have to be trialled.

Tiddles would make a great companion if he is given plenty of time, patience, and care. As Tiddles was a stray in the past and has been known to wander quite far, he will need an extended period to settle in and to get used to his new surroundings.

Tiddles must have access to the outdoors and will only be accepted into an experienced cat home – applications from households which have not had a cat before will not be accepted.

To apply to rehome Tiddles, or any other cat from All Creatures Great and Small, visit allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/rehoming/rehome-a-cat/