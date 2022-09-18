THOUSANDS of workers have gone on strike this year as inflation erodes wages, leading to picket lines and a halt in services.

But protests are nothing new in Gwent.

From taking a stand against the poll tax or industry closures, or speaking out against more local issues such as a dangerous road - Gwent people are willing to make their voices heard.

This week we delve into the archive to show protests of the past.

Friends of the Earth members dressed up as aerosols to protest against the destruction of the earth's ozone layer. The picture was taken in Newport in 1988

Mrs Janet Potts leads a demonstration against speeding traffic on Cromwell Road in Newport in 1988

Women's Aid leaders fight to save a refuge in Torfaen in 1988

Workers at Newport's Kwik Save plant stage a sit-in to support workers opting to work-to-rule at the company. The photograph was taken in 1987

The Anti-Nuclear Action Group stage a live theatre in John Frost Square in 1983 to protest against the use of nuclear power in the UK

Residents blocked London Street in Newport in 1988 to highlight the traffic dangers faced by children

Firemen took to the streets in 1988 in Newport to protest against plans to cut jobs

Workers went on strike at Ultra Fashions in 1988 after the Cwmtillery firm announced job cuts

Former miner Tom Hopkins campaigns against the poll tax in 1988