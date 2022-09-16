A DESIGNATED area for dogs to run freely off the lead has been approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

In March this year, the council banned dogs from marked playing fields to tackle the issue of dog fouling.

The two hectare field off Pontgam Lane, near Wyllie, will be a dedicated space for dog owners and carers to exercise their pets.

A 1.8 metre timber and wire fence will be erected on the open space, in line with the planning application submitted by Barclay Fisher.

The council has imposed a condition that at least three car parking spaces will be provided, to avoid the possibility of off-street parking.

Picture: Barclay Fisher

Located in the Ynysddu ward, the field was previously used as an area to keep horses, and before that, a sports field.

The application form states: “[We] have consulted neighbours who are all very happy with the proposal, as are the local community, as new rules mean dog walkers can no longer use football/rugby fields to exercise their dogs.”

The ban on dogs was part of the council’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

Between October 2017 and March 2022, the council said it had received more than 2,136 complaints about dog fouling, with 64 fines issued to owners.

The plans state that bins will be provided on site and waste will be collected on a weekly basis.