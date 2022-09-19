NEWPORT Cattle Market closed for the final time in March 2009 after 165 years in the city.
Held every Wednesday on a purpose-built site on Commercial Street, in Pill, the market would be packed with cattle, sheep and farmers.
Ringing with the sound of auctioneers, buyers and sellers would travel from all over the region to buy stock in Newport with Abergavenny and Monmouth also holding town centre cattle markets.
Newport Cattle Market site eventually became home to an Asda supermarket but some of the old stone buildings remain.
82-year-old George Perkins on the last day of Newport Cattle Market
Newport Cattle Market before it closed in 2009
Rob Edwardsend at Newport Cattle Market
Auctioneer Michael Davies selling sheep
A view across Newport Cattle Market before it became Asda
The market, on Commercial Street in Pill, would be packed with animals, buyers and sellers
The Market would eventually make way for an Asda supermarket
Anthony Lewis, Richard Glyn and Geraint Jones on the final day of the market
Another view of Newport Cattle Market
Some of the old buildings still remain on the site
