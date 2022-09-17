SURELY the best bit of every weekend is the legendary Sunday roast.

But not everyone has the time, the energy, or perhaps the culinary skills to cook up a cracking roast for the whole family.

Thankfully there's plenty of places in Newport serving up a top-notch Sunday lunch.

We asked you, our readers, for your favourite places to go for a Sunday roast - and here, without further ado, are your top picks.

The Potters, Upper Dock Street, Newport

Coming out on top was this bar and rooftop terrace pub, right in the heart of Newport.

Sunday lunches are served with freshly cooked roast potatoes, a selection of seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and home-made gravy and sauces.

The Potters pub in Newport city centre. Picture: Google Maps

A selection of beef, pork, or turkey is on offer, with the option of a nut roast for vegetarians or vegan are on offer.

Prices start at £10.95 for one course, £13.95 for two, and £16.95 for the full three courses.

It is advised to pre-book to avoid disappointment.

DJ’s Diner, within the Crown inn pub, Crown Street, Maindee, Newport

In second place, this historic pub on the corner of Crown Street and Albert Avenue serves delicious home cooked Sunday dinners with fresh ingredients.

A sunday roast at DJ's Diner. Picture: Janine Channing

Sunday roasts include a selection of vegetables, roast potatoes, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding and mashed potato.

Prices: £10 for beef or chicken dinners, £12.50 for lamb. Children’s roast is £5.95, or £6.95 for children’s lamb. OAPs pay £7.50.

Bookings required.

Lyceum Tavern, Malpas Road, Newport

We had a three-way tie for third place, with the award-winning Sunday roast served by the Lyceum Tavern just outside the city centre proving popular.

Sunday roast at the Lyceum Tavern. Picture: Lyceum Tavern

Roasts include selection of meats, roast potatoes, fresh vegetables, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding with homemade gravy.

Prices start at £7.50 for one course, and £10 for two.

The Greyhound Inn, Christchurch, Caerleon

In joint third place, this pub on Old Hill Crescent was also a hit with our readers.

Sunday lunches include selection of meats, Yorkshire pudding, stuffing, roast potatoes, and a variety of vegetables.

Prices: £10.95 for beef, chicken, pork, or turkey and £11.95 for Lamb.

The Farmers Arms, Goldcliff, Newport

Also joint third, The Farmers Arms is a family-friendly pub, located in the wetlands area of Goldcliff in Newport.

Prices: £15 for slow roast lamb breast, £14 for 12-hour braised beef brisket, £14 for crispy slow cooked belly pork, £13 for free range chicken breast, £17 for three-meat roast of beef, chicken and pork, or £13 for a vegetarian sausage roast.

Booking is essential to avoid disappointment.

Man of Steel & Rocky’s diner, Lliswerry, Newport

Coming in fourth was this traditional pub, located in Pontfaen Road

Roast dinners are priced at £9.95 for adults and £7.99 for children.

Sunday Roast at the Man of Steel. Picture: Man of Steel

Dinners include a choice of four meats with fresh vegetables and homemade gravy.

Bookings are advisable.

Pen & Wig, Stow Hill, Newport

In fifth place is this JW Bassett pub, located just outside of Newport city centre on Stow Hill.

The Sunday carvery is priced at £7.99 for one course, £9.99 for two, or £11.99 for three.