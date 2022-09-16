A WELL-KNOWN funeral director in Newport has created an eye-catching window display commemorating the Queen and King Charles III.

Michael G Ryan Son and Daughters funeral directors in Malpas Road is famous for its colourful window displays.

During the summer both shop windows were covered with tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

Now there is a new display of King Charles III on the left window, with a crown and the Queen on the right in memorium of her 70-year reign of the United Kingdom.

Newsquest

King Charles III window display at funeral directors on malpas road.

Michael Ryan, owner of the business, is a firm royalist and believes it a fitting tribute to both the new king and to the late Queen.

He said: “We do any memorials, charities, and royalty, that window is never empty. When Prince Phillip died we did a window for him, and we did a full spread on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“On the right-hand side is the same photo from the Platinum Jubilee, all we changed was the wording from ;our monarch' to the date she became Queen up to her death.

“The date she died was transferred over to King Charles III, I believed it was only right to keep her memory alive until her funeral.

“In the picture you see her waving and that to me gives the impression that she’s waving Charles on, then we brought his majesty into it with his date of assession.

Newsquest

Queen Elizabeth II on the right window

“This is what we do on a regular basis, I am a monarchist I love the royal family, when I saw the Queen shaking hands with the new prime minister she looked as if she was coming to the end.”

The display of the Queen and King Charles III will be on display of the funeral directors window until two weeks after the Queen's funeral on Monday as a mark of respect.

Mr Ryan added: “She did 70 years of magnificent service and devotion to the people of this country, on her 21st birthday she said 'I will never resign I will be here until the day I pass on'.

“I thought when the Queen passed, that Charles would stand down and let William take the throne, but when I heard his speech, I thought we have got a King, and I've got great respect for him.”