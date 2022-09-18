SEVERAL restaurants, cafes, and pubs across Blaenau Gwent have been recognised for their exceptional levels of food hygiene and safety.

If you are searching for a place to eat in Blaenau Gwent, there's plenty of choice. One way to choose between them is to look at the food hygiene ratings.

Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. Following inspections by the local authority, they are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website.

If businesses achieve three consecutive five hygiene ratings, they qualify for a Scores On The Doors Elite Award, and can be seen as top of the class when it comes to food safety.

A total of 39 premises in Blaenau Gwent have qualified for an Elite Award from scoresonthedoors.org.uk, as of September 15, 2022 – although this includes schools, shops, and rugby and social clubs.

Here are the places where you can dine in.

KT's Wine Bar

KT's Wine Bar has received a Scores On The Doors Elite Award. Picture: Google Street View.

Address: 103 King Street, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, NP23 4SY

Last inspection: May 29, 2019.

Hygienic food handling – Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;

Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 29, 2019; May 17, 2017; and March 10, 2015.

Somerset Hotel

Address: 21 Somerset Street, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, NP13 1DJ

Last inspection: February 14, 2018.

Hygienic food handling – Very Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;

Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 14, 2018; March 13, 2015; and March 28, 2012.

Molly's Cafe

Address: Unit 6 Bridge Street Industrial Estate, Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, NP22 4LA

Last inspection: February 27, 2019.

Hygienic food handling – Very Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;

Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 27, 2019; March 20, 2017; and August 22, 2015.

Roseland House

Address: Dukestown Road, Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, NP22 4RE

Last inspection: August 19, 2019.

Hygienic food handling – Very Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;

Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: August 19, 2019; April 1, 2016; and March 14, 2013.

Legends

Legends has received a Scores On The Doors Elite Award. Picture: Google Street View.

Address: 1 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, NP23 4AE

Last inspection: August 29, 2019.

Hygienic food handling – Very Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;

Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: August 29, 2019; December 16, 2015; and December 11, 2012.

Shane's Fish Bar

Address: 83-84 King Street, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, NP23 4RG

Last inspection: October 9, 2018.

Hygienic food handling – Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;

Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 9, 2018; March 22, 2017; and September 16, 2015.

Express Diner at Asda

Address: Asda, Lakeside Retail Park, Nantyglo, Brynmawr, NP23 4SL

Last inspection: December 3, 2019.

Hygienic food handling – Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;

Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: December 3, 2019; May 15, 2018; and November 2, 2016.