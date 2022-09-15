OFFICERS from Gwent Police will be assisting with policing Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London on Monday.
Around 2,000 people, including world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, are expected to attend the service at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
Government officials are also expecting large crowds to travel to London and are putting in place security preparations.
Gwent Police has confirmed its officers will be assisting in the operations.
Assistant Chief Constable Nick McLain said: “We will be providing officers to assist with the national policing operation related to the funeral of her late Majesty the Queen.
“We will ensure that daily policing plans to provide protection and reassurance in Gwent are not affected during this period.”
