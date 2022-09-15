THE FORMER Pontypool RFC and Wales captain Eddie Butler has died.

The number eight rose to prominence with Pontypool in the 1970s, and represented Wales on 16 occasions between 1980 and 1984.

He toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1983.

Eddie Butler (standing centre in photograph) went on to become the 11th Pontypool RFC player to play for the British Lions. Picture: Torfaen Museum.

Following his retirement, Butler became a respected rugby broadcaster and commentator.

The charity Prostate Cymru - for which Butler was an ambassador - confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Thursday while on a fundraising trek in Peru.

He was 65 years old.

Eddie Butler at his home in Cross Ash in 2015. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

“The Prostate Cymru charity is devastated by the passing of its much loved ambassador Eddie Butler,” read a statement from the charity.

“Ed was the voice of Wales and we were honoured to have him as part of our charity. We will cherish the many memories we have of him.

“Over the last week Ed once again showed his generosity and steadfast commitment to good causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu.

“In the early hours of Thursday, September 15, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes.

“He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts.”

Butler played for Pontypool throughout the 1970s and 1980s under Ray Prosser, when they were one of the most feared teams in Britain.

He also represented Cambridge University from 1976 to 1978 while studying French and Spanish at Fitzwilliam College.

Butler made his Wales debut in the 18-9 win over France in January 1980.

After rugby Butler enjoyed a short stint as a teacher, then with a property development company before finding another niche in broadcasting.

He moved on from spells with national newspapers to excel for the BBC in commentary on rugby, but also adding colour to major sporting events, notably Olympic coverage.

Former England hooker Brian Moore paid tribute to his friend and BBC colleague on social media.

“I am devastated by this news,” Moore tweeted.

“Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it.

“Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice.

“I have lost a very dear friend. Goodbye Edward.”