TRIBUTES have been paid to the legendary Wales international and broadcaster Eddie Butler, who has died aged 65.

The former Pontypool and Wales captain had been walking the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu to raise money for the Prostate Cymru charity.

The charity confirmed that Butler had passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Thursday morning.

We are devastated by the passing of our much loved and admired ambassador Eddie Butler.



We are devastated by the passing of our much loved and admired ambassador Eddie Butler.

Butler represented Wales on 16 occasions – six as captain – and was a leader in the Pontypool RFC side of the 1970s and 1980s.

He was also called up to The British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand in 1983, making one appearance.

Eddie Butler (standing centre in photograph) went on to become the 11th Pontypool RFC player to play for the British Lions. Picture: Torfaen Museum.

The news of his death has seen tributes coming in from across the rugby and broadcasting worlds and throughout Wales.

Former England hooker Brian Moore paid tribute to his friend and BBC colleague on social media.

“I am devastated by this news,” Moore tweeted.

“Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it.

“Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice.

“I have lost a very dear friend. Goodbye Edward.”

I am lost for words… something that the great Eddie Butler was never.



We commentated several @WeAreInvictus Ceremonies together and learnt so much from him. What a Voice, what a way with words and what a gent.



A loss to broadcast and beyond.



My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/BzA6HuCk2P — JJ Chalmers (@JJChalmersRM) September 15, 2022

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Rob Butcher said: “For many Eddie was the voice of Welsh rugby and he will be sorely missed by supporters around the globe as well as his friends throughout the game and here at the WRU.

“He proudly represented his country as a player, was a mainstay in press boxes around the world long after he retired from the game and has been prolific in the way in which he has served Welsh rugby in both the written and spoken word over decades.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, who we also know well and cherish, and his close friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time. He was a unique individual and the game in Wales owes him a debt of gratitude for his contributions both on and off the pitch.”

Eddie Butler playing for Pooler in December 1984.

Ben Jeffreys, chief executive of Pontypool RFC, said: “I’m very saddened to learn of Eddie Butler’s passing.

“Eddie was a legend of Welsh rugby. He was also incredibly kind and a truly wonderful person. His loss will be felt deeply by everyone at Pontypool RFC.

“My thoughts are with Eddie’s wife, Sue, his family and many, many friends.”

So sad to hear about Eddie Butler. A Pooler legend and a great guy too. My respects and sympathy to his family

Former Wales international Sam Warburton said: “Stunned at the news and passing of Eddie Butler. Thoughts with his family.

“What an amazing contribution to rugby and broadcasting. A privilege to have played and co-commentated with his voice. RIP Eddie.”

Eddie Butler. One of a kind. RIP legend

The undisputed voice of Welsh rugby for many decades, he will be sorely missed by everyone who was privileged to know him.



The undisputed voice of Welsh rugby for many decades, he will be sorely missed by everyone who was privileged to know him. Our thoughts and love go to Eddie's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

And the chairman of World Rugby, Sir Bill Beaumont, said: “Eddie Butler was a true commentary great - the recognisable voice of the sport to millions and unrivalled in his storytelling behind the mic.

“Captain of Wales and a superb player, he was also a true gentleman.

“I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with his family and BBC colleagues.”

Dragons fly half Sam Davies said: “Rest in peace Eddie Butler.

“Absolute gentleman with the most iconic voice.”

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Eddie Butler



Eddie was a great friend to the club & our thoughts are with the Butler family, especially with our squad member Jacob Butler



A legend & an absolute gentleman



Eddie you will be very sadly missed pic.twitter.com/GXdiqr7thp — London Welsh RFC 🇺🇦 (@LondonWelshRFC) September 15, 2022

The BBC director general Tim Davie described Butler as a “wonderful wordsmith” who voiced some of rugby’s most vital moments.

“He will be much missed by all of us, our thoughts are with his family at this sad time,” he added.

And TV presenter Monty Don also paid tribute to Butler.

“Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the death of Eddie Butler,” he said. “I have known Eddie since he was a gangly 18 year old star player at University.

“A wonderful rugby player, became a superb commentator and a fine man.”

Butler attended Monmouth School for Boys, captaining their first XV, and he was a trustee of the Monmouth Schools Charitable Trust.

Headmaster at Monmouth School for Boys, Simon Dorman, led tributes to Eddie, who was in the class of 1974 and part of the 1972 first XV rugby side that enjoyed an unbeaten season.

Eddie Butler at Monmouth. Picture: Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools

“Eddie was a lifelong friend and supporter of Monmouth School for Boys and the family of Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools,” said Mr Dorman.

“As a member of the Monmouth Schools Charitable Trust, Eddie supported important fund-raising events to create bursaries for children who could not otherwise have attended the schools.

“Eddie was always generous with his time and advice, and he loved coming into our schools to meet with the boys and girls and hear about their aspirations.”

Monmouth School for Boys will be holding a minute’s silence this Saturday, before its home and away rugby fixtures against Cheltenham College, where Butler spent time as a French teacher.

Eddie Butler performing a rendition of the monologue from Shakespeare’s Henry V as part of the school’s 400th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools

Former Wales rugby international John Bevan, who coaches rugby at Monmouth School for Boys, said: “I have known Eddie for many years, and he was a natural at making people feel at ease.

“Eddie was a great player and a natural leader in rugby but was very down to earth as well.

“Sometimes, he was uncompromising in his views but he always delivered them with great humour.

“Eddie was a great supporter of Monmouth School for Boys. Our thoughts are with all his family at this very sad time.”

Chairman of the Monmouth Schools’ Charitable Trust, David Hitchcock OBE, said: “I have known Eddie since 1974 and he was the most wonderful man.

“Through all those years, he was incredibly modest about his achievements but was always ready to help other people. We will miss his humour and wise advice as a long-serving trustee.”

From his Gwent roots, via his dazzling rugby career both on & off the pitch, to the inspirational role he took in the Welsh independence movement, Eddie Butler will mean so much to so many. For me, his voice is the soundtrack to many great moments in Welsh history. Cwsg mewn hedd

Butler was also a strong advocate for Welsh independence.

Plaid Cymru MS Delyth Jewell wrote: “Nos da, Eddie. What dreadfully sad news.

“I had the enormous privilege of sharing a platform with Eddie Butler at the Merthyr independence rally in 2019.

“A gentle giant whose eloquence inspired so many people.

“His voice will be missed - *he* will be missed. Colled mawr ar ei ôl.”