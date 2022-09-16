A STALKER who subjected a woman who rejected him to “psychological cruelty” has been jailed after he “terrorised” her for months.

Justin Howe, 43, from Newport, sent her anonymous messages from different mobile phone numbers and which led her to believe were from a violent former partner.

She was a domestic violence victim and the defendant knew she was “terrified” of this man and “used it against her”, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Howe made the woman believe her ex was watching her address and tracking her every move.

The defendant and the woman had been in a brief relationship before she brought it to an end.

During their time together she had told him about her abusive former partner and Howe had made notes about it without her knowing.

The victim then began to receive messages on her phone from more than 10 different mobile phone numbers and would block them.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said: “She began to think they were from an ex-partner and she was terrified of him and thought that he was watching her every move.

“The messages would reference what she was doing.”

The messages came from an app capable of creating multiple mobile phone numbers and which were linked to an e-mail address traced to Howe.

“There was a high degree of planning and this was a sophisticated offence,” Mr Stanway added.

“After his arrest the defendant told the police he knew she was scared of a previous partner.

“He stated he was quite annoyed when she told him she didn’t want a relationship anymore and noted the two were dating but didn’t leave on bad terms.”

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I always felt I was being watched.

“I was unable to sleep and I would think I could hear someone in my house at night-time.

“I became completely paranoid for a time.”

Howe, of Rodney Road, pleaded guilty to stalking.

The offences took place between May and September 2021.

He had no previous convictions.

Scott Bowen, representing Howe, said: “He wishes to apologise to the victim for his appalling behaviour.

“The defendant was in a bad place personally at the time of the offences and he was rejected and dejected.

“He has shown remorse and victim empathy.

“It is unlikely that he will ever trouble the courts again.”

Mr Bowen asked the court to take into account the delay in bringing the case to court and added there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in his client’s case.

Judge Paul Hobson told Howe: “This was nothing short of psychological cruelty on your part.

“You used her fear towards her.

“She was completely paranoid in her day-to-day life.

“She was terrorised by your behaviour.”

He added: “Your conduct was clearly intended to maximise her distress given about what you knew about that former partner.

“You made this complainant’s life a misery in a most manipulative and cynical way and only immediate imprisonment can be justified.”

Howe was jailed for 16 months and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.