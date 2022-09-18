A “VULNERABLE” man was “exploited” when drug dealers got him to look after heroin for them.

Jordan Lee Roberts, 23, from Cwmbran, was caught with the class A drug in Ipswich in October 2020.

The case wasn’t opened at Cardiff Crown Court but a previous hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court was told the drugs weighed 0.521g.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said at the defendant’s sentencing hearing: “Mr Roberts was in possession of a black plastic tub with wraps.

"But beyond that there’s no evidence on his phone of direct dealing a class A drug.

“There was mixed DNA on that tub and there’s evidence on his phone of him being controlled.”

Judge Shomon Khan said to Mrs Yeo: “This a vulnerable person being exploited by others.”

She replied: “There’s no evidence of financial gain and he was acting under direction.”

Roberts, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply.

The defendant was unpresented by a barrister due to the ongoing strike with the government over legal aid fees.

But his solicitor Alan Jones asked the court to proceed to sentence after it was made clear a suspended prison term would be imposed.

Judge Khan told Roberts: “It is clear to me that you are vulnerable and it may well be a case of you being used and exploited by others.”

The defendant was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and he was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay £300 towards prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge at the rate of £20 a month.

Judge Khan said to Roberts: “I am giving you a chance – please take it.”

The defendant answered: “Thank you so much.”