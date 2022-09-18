A SPECTACULAR Chepstow property, with views of the castle as well as a couple of established holiday lets, has been put on the market.

The Grade II-listed property is laid out over four floors.

Additionally, there is also full planning consent in the grounds for a two-bedroom detached property.

Over the second and third floors are three self contained apartments which are accessed by a separate entrance. The apartments are currently in great demand as holiday lets.

Over the ground and first floor is family accommodation offering three double bedrooms, all with en-suites. The ground floor has a reception hallway, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, dining room and shower room.

There is also a period cellar which is atmospheric, and great for storage.

The garden is landscaped and there is parking for numerous vehicles.

To top it all off, there are stunning views of the castle and the other period houses on Bridge Street.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £1.25 million.

If you've got that kind of cash to spare, then visit Rightmove for more information.