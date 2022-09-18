A BLAENAU Gwent man admitted assaulting a man in Cardiff city centre in July.
Stuart Francis, of Church Lane in Brynmawr, was accused of assaulting Benjamin Llewellyn on St Mary Street on July 16.
He admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 12.
Francis, 37, was made the subject of a community order, and must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim, as well as £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £114 surcharge.
