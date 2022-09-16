POLICE and firefighters believe a early-morning car fire in a residential area of Newport was started deliberately.

The emergency services were called out to Bond Street in the early hours of Thursday, September 15 following reports of a car fire.

Eyewitnesses looked on as fire crews battled and extinguished the flames, which had engulfed a small red car.

The incident was first reported at 3.56am, and it took firefighters from Malpas station nearly half an hour to put out the fire using specialist equipment.

Firefighters were seen battling the car fire in Newport.

Then, the police were called, and together the members of the two emergency services deemed the fire to have been started deliberately.

The remains of the car which was on fire in Newport.

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers have appealed to the public for help with the investigation.

Police have appealed for information after this car was destroyed by fire in Newport.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200313302.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.