A GWENT man has appeared in court accused of two rape allegations.
Matthew Holder, 30, from Newport, did not enter pleas at the city’s crown court but a provisional trial date of February 6, 2023 was set.
The defendant, of Monnow Way, Bettws, is accused of rape in the city on May 2, 2021 and August 7 this year.
Holder was due to enter pleas but was unable to because he was not represented by a barrister due to the ongoing strike over legal aid fees.
The defendant is due to enter pleas at a hearing on October 17.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Rhys Rowlands.
