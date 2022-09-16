A GWENT man has appeared in court accused of two rape allegations.

Matthew Holder, 30, from Newport, did not enter pleas at the city’s crown court but a provisional trial date of February 6, 2023 was set.

The defendant, of Monnow Way, Bettws, is accused of rape in the city on May 2, 2021 and August 7 this year.

Holder was due to enter pleas but was unable to because he was not represented by a barrister due to the ongoing strike over legal aid fees.

The defendant is due to enter pleas at a hearing on October 17.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Rhys Rowlands.