A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SAMUEL GRANT, 21, of Graig Park Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A467, Risca, on March 24.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LEWIS PRITCHARD, 23, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Newport, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation after he admitted assault by beating on April 10.

LUKE HUGHES, 31, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Greenmeadow on March 31.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

GARETH WILLIAMS, 38, of Ton Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Avondale Road on May 2.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LANCE HAMER, 30, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Blaina on August 14.

BRENDON HUGHES, 33, of Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4257, Rhymney, on April 17.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MARTYN GRANT, 36, of Brynteg Green, Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving on the A469, Caerphilly, on August 11 with 113 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity, banned from driving for two years, fined £641 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

PENNIUS STANISLIOUS WINDFORD, 48, of Bolt Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A4042, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, on March 23.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.