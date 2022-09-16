A COMMUNITY has rallied to save a bowling green - and now children are counting down the days to play again.

Free taster sessions have been held at Oakdale Bowling Green throughout September, following a 'use it or lose it' appeal.

In July, Penmaen councillors Roy Saralis and Jim Sadler called on residents to save the green. Since then, more than 50 people have attended the Saturday sessions at the recreation ground.

Nia Fishlock, who works for the council’s Sport Caerphilly, said: “It’s good to see the mix of generations playing together, a girl of four years old and a 90-year-old man were having a game together in the last session.”

Many people at the sessions were trying bowls for the first time. Bob Hicks, said: “I have never played before but I’m 77 and I played badminton for Oakdale for 54 years and it was becoming a strain, so when they said use it or lose it, I thought let’s give it a go.”

Karen Wilsher, who had also never played before, said: “It’s something nice and it’s good to be part of the community.”

The sessions were advertised to children and adults. Natalie Edwards said her five-year-old son had been counting down the days until he could go back and play bowls.

She added: “We were keen to save it because it is part of the history of the area.”

Joe Takacs was a member of the former Oakdale bowls club and was pleased to be back at the green. He said: “Why not join in? I never wanted it to close.”

Labour councillor Roy Saralis said he was very pleased with the turnout at the club.

The last free taster session is being held on Saturday, September 17 at 10am.