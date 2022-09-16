PRINCE Harry will be given special permission to wear his military uniform for a lying-in-state vigil ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
Harry, his brother Prince William and the Queen’s six other grandchildren will stand in silence for a 15-minute vigil alongside their grandmother’s coffin on Saturday evening.
Despite two tours of Afghanistan in which the Duke of Sussex saw front-line action, it emerged will wear civilian dress for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral.
Only working royals – which Harry and Andrew are not – are being permitted to dress in uniform at five ceremonial occasions.
Palace officials have reportedly intervened after Prince Andrew was allowed to wear uniform as a “special mark of respect”.
A royal source told The Mirror: “Common sense has prevailed.
“It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.
"It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together."
