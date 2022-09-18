JD WETHERSPOON pubs have become a familiar sight on high streets up and down the country.

They are often regarded as a solid 'you know what you're going to get' choice for a meal.

However, sometimes - as with anywhere - experiences can be better than or worse than the average.

With that in mind, we have looked at the best and worst JD Wetherspoon pub in Gwent as reflected by reviews on TripAdvisor.

The 'best' Wetherspoons in Gwent

The title of 'best' Wetherspoon pub in Gwent is held by The Bell Hanger in Chepstow.

The Bell Hanger tied on 4.5/5 stars with a few others, but got the nod by virtue of having had more reviewers.

The majority of reviewers on TripAdvisor branded the pub 'very good', the second highest rating of all. Just 82 (out of the total 537 reviews) branded the place 'terrible'.

The 'worst' Wetherspoons in Gwent

At the other end of the scale, according to TripAdvisor, is The Sirhowy in Blackwood.

Here, the overall rating was 2.5/5 stars, with a total of 208 reviews.

The highest number of those (81) have been rated as 'terrible', with the remaining ratings spread evenly over the other options.

A Wetherspoon spokesperson said: "In our opinion, TripAdvisor can be an unreliable source as it is used much less frequently than Google reviews, which is far more widely used at present.

"Every Wetherspoon pub is subject to regular mystery visits in order to monitor and assess standards of; quality, cleanliness, service, maintenance, atmosphere and delivery times.

"The Sirhowy, Blackwood has received a rating of five out of five rating at every inspection completed by Environmental Heath officers at Caerphilly Council, which reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspections by the local authority.

"We hope that those customers who did have a negative experience during their visit to the pub, will visit again and we look forward to welcoming them back.”