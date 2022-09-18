SEVERAL Blaenau Gwent residents have been in court recently across Wales and England for motoring offences.

Most of these seven defendants were in court for speeding, although one was charged with failing to identify the driver of a car which was alleged to have been speeding.

The offences took place in Methyr Tydfil, Port Talbot, Cardiff, and Gloucestershire.

ISMAIL YUMER, 33, of Bethcar Street in Ebbw Vale, was clocked going almost 30mph over the speed limit in a Land Rover in Port Talbot.

Yumer was caught doing 78mph in the 50mph zone at junction 42 on the M4 eastbound on April 11.

He admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 30.

Yumer was fined £276, and must pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, as well has having six points added to his licence.

HENRYK GROSSER, 62, of North Avenue in Tredegar, has been fined for doing 70mph on the M4 through the variable speed limit area.

Grosser was caught speeding on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 20 and 19 - where the limit was 60mph - on January 25.

The offence was proved at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 25 using the single justice procedure.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

MICHAEL THORNBURROW, 27, of Tredegar Road in Willowtown, has been disqualified from driving after refusing to identify the driver of a car alleged to have been speeding.

The alleged offence, from December 15 last year, took place on the M32 Severn Bridge rail line overbridge in Bristol, where the speed limit is 40mph, when a vehicle was clocked doing 50mph by a speed camera.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure.

Thornburrow was fined £660 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 25, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge.

He was also handed six penalty points, and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

OWAIN RHYS CAPLE-DAVIES, 28, of Mountain Road in Rassau, was caught whizzing along the A470 in a Mini Cooper.

Caple-Davies was caught by a manned speed camera on March 16 doing 84mph on the dual carriageway between Abercynon and Pentrebach.

He admitted speeding, and was fined £116 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 25.

Caple-Davies must also pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

STEVEN PAUL WEIGHT, 43, of Edward Terrace in Georgetown, has been fined for speeding in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Weight was doing 50mph on the 40mph A465 at Hirwaun on March 27 when he was clocked by a speed camera.

He admitted the offence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 23.

He was fined £133, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He had three penalty points added to his licence.

LESLEY ANNE PRICE, 40, of Pen-y-Bont in Nantybwch, Tredegar, must pay more than £220 after being caught going six miles per hour over the speed limit.

Price was speeding in a Land Rover on the A465 between Cefn-Coed-Y-Cymmer and Dowlais, where she was caught doing 46mph on March 29.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 23.

Price was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.

KLITON BRAHO, 43, of Castle Street in Abertillery, was caught speeding in a Mercedes in Cardiff.

Braho went through the junction on Newport Road with Colchester Avenue at 38mph on March 15.

He admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 22.

Braho was fined £146, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and £34. He was also handed three penalty points.