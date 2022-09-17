A CAERPHILLY man has pleaded not guilty to assault following an alleged railway station incident.

Darren Crawley, 49, is accused of one count of assault by beating.

The offence was allegedly carried out at Swindon Railway Station on February 28 this year.

He appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court this week to enter a not guilty plea to the charge.

The defendant, whose address was given to the court as Heol Aneurin, Caerphilly, has been granted bail.

He must next appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on February 17 next year for trial.