THESE gorgeous properties in Gwent all sold for more than £1 million in the past year.

They are among 14 homes that were reportedly bought for seven figures in recent months.

From secluded Monmouthshire hamlets to the historic village of Caerleon, Gwent boasts some truly stunning homes.

The latest research from Property Solvers found these were some of the most expensive properties in the region.

Iron Bridge in Draethen was the most expensive property in Gwent, according to the data.

The five-bedroom property stands in 14 acres of countryside and overlooks a small lake.

Iron Bridge in Draethen.

The iron bridge adjacent to the property was built by Lord Tredegar in 1829 to provide access for horse drawn vehicles from nearby Ruperra Castle to and from the church at Lower Machen.

It went for a reported £1,995,000 in the past year.

Stroat House near Chepstow has towered over the Severn Estuary for centuries.

The listed property comes with around 7.3 acres of land and its own Victorian walled garden.

Stroat House, near Chepstow, as seen from the road. Picture: Google

It was sold for £1,600,000 in January this year.

Mill House is situated in a tranquil, wooded area near the Wye Valley, a few miles south of Monmouth.

Mill House in Whitebrook. Picture: Google

With its own millponds, this 18th-century property has five double bedrooms and around four acres of land.

It was bought for £1,500,000 last October.

The Mynde in Caerleon is located behind high stone walls said to have been built to hold back the Chartists in the year of the Newport Rising, and includes an ancient mound said to be associated with Arthurian legend.

The elegant home features seven reception rooms, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a triple garage, swimming pool, summer house and extensive gardens stretching over 3.5 acres.

In 2016, the property was bought by the Celtic Manor Resort which planned to use it as an executive retreat.

It was last sold in January for £1,320,705.

Channel View, near Magor, was described as a "substantial detached cottage" in around 0.75 acres, when it went on the market previously.

Channel View in Magor. Picture: Rightmove

With six bedrooms, two reception rooms, and a triple garage, the property was sold for a reported £1,250,000 last September.

The Cottage sits in the grounds of the majestic Shirenewton Hall in Monmouthshire.

With two bedrooms, the property was snapped up for a reported £1,250,000 in April.

The Cottage in Shirenewton. Picture: Rightmove

Now available to rent on Rightmove here, the home gives you a chance to live in the village that was labelled by The Telegraph this year as one of the "poshest places to live" in the UK.

Commenting on the sales, Property Solver co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: "Although there remains a fairly healthy volume of sales in this price bracket across Wales, evidence from around the country would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes has started to drop in recent months.

"£1 million-plus properties - even for the wealthy - are major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy.

"With continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates as a result, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least."