FOUR Monmouthshire motorists have been ordered to pay almost £2,500 between them after appearing in court.

The defendants were in court recently in Cardiff and Llanelli accused of speeding, driving with a damaged tyre, and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to have committed an offence.

Between them, the four defendants were ordered to pay £2,422 in fines, costs and surcharges.

JAMES BREEN, 37, of Ash Tree Road in Caerwent, has been in court after driving with a damaged tyre.

Breen was driving a Nissan Qashqai on the A470 at Pentrebach on May 5 with the cord/ply exposed on the front nearside tyre.

The offence of using a motor vehicle with any of the tyre ply/cord exposed was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 1.

He was fined £440, and must pay costs of £90 and a £44 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

THOMAS CARTLEDGE, 37, of Firs Road in Mardy, Abergavenny, was caught speeding in a BMW.

Cartledge was driving at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Heol Ashley in Mochdre near Newtown on March 2.

The offence was proven using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 31.

He was fined £440, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £44 surcharge. Cartledge also had four points put on his licence.

MICHAEL SIMON FARRENDON, 37, of Somerset Way in Bulwark, has been ordered to pay more than £800 after failing to identify the driver of a car alleged to have been speeding in Swansea.

The alleged offence involved a Kia Sportage being caught by a speed camera doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on Mumbles Road on February 10.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proven at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 30

He was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge.

Farrendon had six points added to his licence, and has been disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

HANNAH HOLLAND WRIGHT, 37, Wern Gifford in Pandy, has been ordered to pay more than £450 after being caught doing 36mph in a 30mph zone.

Wright was caught speeding in a Mini Cooper on Newport Road in Cardiff – at the junction with Rover Way – on March 27.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £334 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 23.

Wright was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.