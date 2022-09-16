TORFAEN Council and Pontypool RFC have paid tribute to broadcaster and rugby player Eddie Butler, who died at the age of 65.

Mr Butler was famed for his time at Pontypool RFC as a player in the 1970s and 1980s.

He captained the side between 1982 and 1985 and went on to win sixteen caps for Wales.

After hanging up his boots in 1985, Mr Butler moved into broadcasting and was known among many as 'the voice of the Six Nations' due to his years commentating on the tournament.

He also commentated on the Olympics and Invictus Games.

Leader of Torfaen Council, councillor Anthony Hunt, said: "I was so sorry to hear the news of Eddie Butler's death.

"Not only was Eddie a Pooler legend, he was also a truly nice guy.

"A fantastically skilled player who disproved the myth that those great Pooler sides couldn't play the game expansively when they wanted to, he was also a great broadcaster and for many of us the voice of Wales in the Six Nations.

“Most of all though he was an intelligent, warm-hearted, humorous and genuine man, someone who always took the time to talk whenever I met him and who retained a love for Pooler throughout his life.

"I will miss him, my respect and sympathy goes to his family. Rest in peace Eddie.”

Pontypool RFC CEO Ben Jeffreys said: "I’m very saddened to learn of Eddie Butler’s passing.

"Eddie was a legend of Welsh rugby. He was also incredibly kind and a truly wonderful person. His loss will be felt deeply by everyone at Pontypool RFC."

“My thoughts are with Eddie’s wife, Sue, his family and many, many friends.”