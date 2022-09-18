A KNIFEMAN caught with a “formidable” weapon during a visit to his probation officer claimed he forgot he was armed with it.

Police arrested Noel Beese when they were called to the Probation Service in Pontypool over an unrelated matter.

Officers found a lock knife while searching the defendant’s rucksack, Ross McQuillan-Johnson, prosecuting, said.

Beese, 48, of Market Street, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to having a blade in public at Station Road on August 10.

The defendant was convicted of a similar offence just nine moths ago.

Mr McQuillan-Johnson told Cardiff Crown Court Beese was facing a mandatory minimum six-month jail sentence for knife crime unless it was deemed “unjust” to do so.

The defendant also had previous convictions for public order offences.

Scott Bowen, representing Beese, said: “He forgot it was in his bag.

“It wasn’t brandished in any way or exposed in any way.”

He added that Beese had struggled with a drink problem for years and was working with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant: “The police were called and you were arrested on that other matter, although I note you are not charged with anything, and your bag was searched.

“Inside your bag was found a lock knife – it is a formidable looking weapon.

“It can be used to cause serious injury – I’m not suggesting it was going to be used to cause serious injury in this particular case but the fact of the matter was that you should not have had it on your person in your bag.

“It’s not as if you haven’t been the subject of earlier court proceedings for exactly the same type of behaviour.

“Indeed in late 2021 you were sentenced to a term of imprisonment for possessing a knife and here you are again nine months later in front of the court with a similar weapon.”

Judge Jenkins said he was prepared to give Beese a “further chance”.

He was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months.

The judge added 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement to an existing community order he is subject to.

The defendant will have to pay £425 prosecution costs as well as a victim surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.