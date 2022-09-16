PART of the M4 westbound in Newport just before the Brynglas Tunnels will be closed on Saturday nights over a 13-week period this autumn.
Both lanes of the westbound carriageway will be shut at junction 25A while essential repairs are made to the Hereford Rail Bridge.
The first closure will begin at 8pm on Saturday, September 17, until 9am on Sunday, September 18.
The closure will only affect traffic travelling westbound, according to Traffic Wales.
A diversion will be in place at junction 25, where traffic will be directed to join the A4042 towards Cwmbran.
The full dates of the closures, which all take place from 8pm until 9am the following day, are:
- Saturday, September 17;
- Saturday, September 24;
- Saturday, September 28;
- Saturday, October 8;
- Saturday, October 15;
- Saturday, October 22;
- Saturday, October 29 (half term);
- Saturday, November 5 (half term);
- Saturday, November 12;
- Saturday, November 19;
- Saturday, November 26;
- Saturday, December 3;
- Saturday, December 10.
The closure will be in place to enable the essential concrete repair to Hereford Rail Bridge.
