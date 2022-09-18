‘A LARGE amount’ of the energy needed to run schools in Newport has been pre-purchased for the next academic year, councillors have been told.

However, the city council's cabinet member for education and early years did admit that the authority would need to consider making use of any cost-saving initiatives which may be announced by prime minister Liz Truss.

On September 8, Ms Truss announced an ‘energy price guarantee’, which included a six-month scheme for businesses and other non-domestic energy users (including public sector organisations like schools) which will offer the “equivalent support” as is being provided for homes.

But the newly-formed #BusinessSOS campaign, founded by organisations – including the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) – which represents more than 150,000 retail, leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses, called for more comprehensive support after warning the new prime minister has “days to save the high street as we know it”.

Cllr Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and early years, was asked about the impact of rising energy costs on the city’s schools and nurseries.

“The cost of living crisis is making daily headlines, and like many other councillors will be I am hearing concerns from residents wondering how they will pay their bills this winter,” said Cllr Lauren James, the Green Party representative for Shaftesbury.

“However the energy price caps do not just affect our residents at home.

“Can the cabinet member for education and early years confirm the council’s assessment of the impact of rising energy costs on our schools, nurseries and other educational settings, and what the council has done and intends to do to support those settings?”

In reply, Cllr Davies said: “The council participates in one of the largest public sector purchasing consortia for its energy needs and buys this in advance each year.

“To date, a large amount of our energy requirements for 2023/24 has been purchased and it shows a very significant increase from current prices to date; which is not unexpected.

“We are assessing this as part of a general update to the council’s medium term financial plan and to date, whilst our assessment indicates the increase will be significant, the position is volatile and in particular we will need to consider any initiatives announced by the new prime minister to address this crisis and to alleviate the uncertainty felt throughout the country as a consequence of the inaction of the previous national government.

“This will form part of a wider review of the medium term financial plan and will be considered by cabinet in due course.

“In addition to our financial planning our carbon reduction and 21st century schools teams are taking opportunities to make our school buildings more energy efficient through a series of partnership projects with Welsh Government.

“New school builds funded by the council will be Carbon Net Zero. This will be evident in the £30 million Bassaleg School expansion which is due for completion next year.

“Work has also progressed to install low carbon heat pumps which are replacing gas boilers as well as alternative LED lighting and solar panels within our schools estate.

“This work will reduce energy expenditure and supports our Carbon Net Zero plan which should be realised by 2030.”