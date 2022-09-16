TWO women were allegedly sexually assaulted while queueing to see the Queen’s lying in state, a court has heard.
Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind as they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday evening after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.
He is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police officers before coming out and being arrested.
Adeshine was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Queues to see the late monarch have stretched for miles through central London over the past few days as people travel from all corners of the UK to pay their respects.
The public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state has started moving again after a 40-minute pause when it reached full capacity.
However, mourners have been urged not to join the line until at least 4pm on Friday by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park in south-east London due to overwhelming demand.
