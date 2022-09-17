THIS police dashcam footage shows a drink driver trying to get away from officers during a high-speed chase.
Amir Khan, 28, was three times the limit when he was pursued through Newport after attending Pill Carnival on the Summer Bank Holiday last month.
This video shows him speeding at twice the limit – 62mph in a 30mph zone – on Cardiff Road before running a red light.
He was arrested shortly after, prosecutor Jason Howells told Cardiff Crown Court.
Khan, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The footage was provided by CPS Wales
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here