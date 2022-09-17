THIS police dashcam footage shows a drink driver trying to get away from officers during a high-speed chase.

Amir Khan, 28, was three times the limit when he was pursued through Newport after attending Pill Carnival on the Summer Bank Holiday last month.

This video shows him speeding at twice the limit – 62mph in a 30mph zone – on Cardiff Road before running a red light.

South Wales Argus: Amir Khan racked up his sixth conviction for drink drivingAmir Khan racked up his sixth conviction for drink driving

He was arrested shortly after, prosecutor Jason Howells told Cardiff Crown Court.

Khan, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The footage was provided by CPS Wales