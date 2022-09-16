NEWPORT City Council has been targeted by a cyber attack.

Council officers received an email on Thursday, September 15, notifying them of a "major cyber incident”.

The email from the IT department said: “Please can I remind all staff not to click on any links from e-mails they are not expecting. Also being mindful not click on any links asking for any personal and login information.”

Officers were also told that engineers were meeting to discuss the incident.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Newport City Council can confirm there was a cyber incident affecting the authority yesterday. It was immediately contained, and the council is working with the relevant agencies.”

No further information was provided by the council.