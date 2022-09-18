A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LUCIEN EDWARD ROUSSELLE, 29, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Nash Road with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on June 19.

He was ordered to pay £900 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAKE FLICKER, 22, of Rees Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of dangerous driving on Addison Way, Graig-y-Rhacca, on January 3, 2021.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay £848 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BARRIE JONES, 48, of Marianwen Street, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to four counts of assault by beating and one charge of criminal damage between August 3 and September 12.

MICHAEL ANTHONY KEITH BYARD, 30, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, on December 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE WEBB, 19, of South Market Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to fraudulently using a registration mark, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

FABIAN STANA, 20, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £954 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TEGAN DIANN GOWARD, 37, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.