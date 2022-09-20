A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW HEATH, 31, of Parry Drive, Always, Newport, was ordered to pay £184 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to dumping household waste and cardboard boxes in a commercial waste bin at Scorpio Signs, Leeway Court, Leeway Industrial Estate, on May 6.

SHANE JOHNS, 31, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window at Marmalade House, Chepstow, on September 2 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for criminal damage.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs and surcharge.

MOHAMMED MOHSIN, 31, of Usk Road, Mynyddbach, Shirenewton, near Chepstow, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another on September 2.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs and surcharge.

RYAN MORRIS, 31, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 142 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on May 2.

He was ordered to pay £394 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON CARSON, 36, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KAI DEREK JONES, 45, of Derwen Close, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine on June 5.