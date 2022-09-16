A NUMBER of ash trees in Abergavenny’s conservation area are to be felled.

The trees are in the garden of an address in Herbert Close, with some bordering Deri Road and Pen-y-Pound.

Ash dieback disease has been identified in several of the trees and among the trees to be felled are one leaning towards the home and another over the road.

Some of the trees will be retained but cut back.

The application was made as the trees are in the conservation area and Monmouthshire council has decided against making them subject to tree preservation orders.

It has agreed the planned works, which must be carried out within the next two years, can go ahead.